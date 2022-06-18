 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jacobs' recent actions have changed perceptions

  • Updated
I vote for individuals whom I determine will serve the best for their constituents. I once viewed Chris Jacobs as a possibility. He seemed honest and presented and handled issues well. As soon as he strongly connected with aspects of government that were contrary to assisting people and supported anti-truth rhetoric, I lost faith in him.

But the shock of recent tragedies brought back some of the good I initially sensed in him. He has fallen on his sword for truth and to help people get what most want. He makes me believe all is not lost and logic and hope can survive.

Jack Agugliaro

Buffalo

