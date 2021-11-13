Letter: Jacobs passed up chance to vote for needed infrastructure aid

There is much to celebrate and be thankful for.

The 2021 historic bipartisan infrastructure bill, the largest in nearly a century, will provide 2 million new, good jobs per year, repair of hundreds of thousands of miles of roads and bridges, investments in climate change mitigation, transportation and highway safety for all users, including trucks, hazardous materials, cyclists and pedestrians, a modernized public transit system, upgraded airports, ports and waterways, a rebuilt electric grid, with thousands of miles of new power lines, expanded renewable energy, low-cost affordable internet for everyone, access to clean drinking water for everyone, protection from drought, floods, cyberattacks and environmental pollution remediation.

In Western New York a major thank-you to Rep. Tom Reed for having the courage to do the right thing. Thanks to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins for serving in our best interests. According to Thursday's story in The News, predictions are we are likely to see impact locally starting in spring: help in our homes for weatherization and lead pipe removal, and our community with the airport runway, ramps and train terminal renovation.