Letter: Jacobs offers poor excuses for opposing investment bill

Congressman Chris Jacobs opposed the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” H.R. 3684 on three grounds. First that it would increase the national debt, second that this was part of a socialist agenda and third that this was part of a political agenda.

If the national debt was an issue for Jacobs he would not be a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who authored a large tax cut. Studies by the Brookings Institution, showed: “But TCJA, (Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017), clearly reduced federal revenues significantly and several pieces of evidence suggest that TCJA’s supply-side incentives had little effect on investment, wages, or profit-shifting.” Indeed the previous administration added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, $3 trillion before the Covid pandemic. Forbes Magazine, (Sept. 27, 2020), noted: “Even after four years Trump will generate almost as much debt as Obama did in eight, $5.7 trillion vs. $7.3 trillion, respectively. And the CBO projects that the $1.8 trillion forecast for next year will make Trump’s total $7.5 trillion, surpassing Barack Obama’s eight years. Based on the CBO’s projections, if Trump is re-elected he will create over $11 trillion in debt.” Let’s be clear Jacobs’s worries about the national debt are just political expediency not fiscal concerns.