Letter: Jacobs offers poor excuses for opposing investment bill

Congressman Chris Jacobs opposed the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act” H.R. 3684 on three grounds. First that it would increase the national debt, second that this was part of a socialist agenda and third that this was part of a political agenda.
If the national debt was an issue for Jacobs he would not be a supporter of former President Donald Trump, who authored a large tax cut. Studies by the Brookings Institution, showed: “But TCJA, (Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017), clearly reduced federal revenues significantly and several pieces of evidence suggest that TCJA’s supply-side incentives had little effect on investment, wages, or profit-shifting.” Indeed the previous administration added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, $3 trillion before the Covid pandemic. Forbes Magazine, (Sept. 27, 2020), noted: “Even after four years Trump will generate almost as much debt as Obama did in eight, $5.7 trillion vs. $7.3 trillion, respectively. And the CBO projects that the $1.8 trillion forecast for next year will make Trump’s total $7.5 trillion, surpassing Barack Obama’s eight years. Based on the CBO’s projections, if Trump is re-elected he will create over $11 trillion in debt.” Let’s be clear Jacobs’s worries about the national debt are just political expediency not fiscal concerns.
The second argument that the legislation is a socialist agenda. This government is “of the people and by the people,” the people are a social group so anything the government does by this definition is socialist including tax cuts for the wealthy. Things like building roads, schools national defense, even police and fire protection are socialist. It should also be noted that Moody’s Analytics, hardly a left leaning organization, strongly supports the legislation writing: “but failing to pass legislation would certainly diminish the economy’s prospects.” (Nov. 4).
Finally the argument that this is a political ploy is false. The legislation passed with bipartisan support. Safe roads and bridges benefits everyone, that socialist thing. Furthermore, it helps create jobs supports businesses and investments. Jacobs’ thinly disguised excuses don’t cover his failure to represent the citizens of his district.
William Fine
Brockport