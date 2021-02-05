Letter: Jacobs offers many reasons to demand his resignation

Imagine my surprise – and delight – upon waking up to The Buffalo News editorial about my congressman, Chris Jacobs: “The Coward.” The editorial board said pretty much everything I wanted to write about him. No matter. As his constituent, I have more to say.

When he actively sought and gratefully received the endorsement of Donald Trump in an obvious attempt to pander to the voters of the gerrymandered 27th District, announcing that he was all in for “the MAGA agenda,” that was it for me. He made the Faustian bargain.

Do you think that after the insurrection incited by Donald Trump and executed by his cult of white supremacists and anti-government militia enthusiasts, Jacobs now understands the consequences of that decision – and what that said about his character and values?

I wonder, and not only about him. In 2016, Republican primary voters rejected the establishment (i.e., sane, qualified) candidates and nominated a delusionary, malignant narcissist with an authoritarian, fascist worldview. Plain as day. Sadly, they too now “own” what happened on Jan. 6.

Jacobs and 146 other House Republicans knew that the 2020 election was conducted fairly, that there was no fraud. Still, they voted to not certify the Electoral College - to steal the election.