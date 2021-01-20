Letter: Jacobs must support our electoral system

That Chris Jacobs was seated in Congress at the same time as he tried to hijack the Electoral College vote for Joseph Biden is reprehensible. When he were sworn in, he took an oath to the Constitution. The Constitution prescribes the role Congress has in receiving the votes that have been thoroughly investigated and certified by their respective states. For the federal government to try to usurp the states’ role and throwing out their votes is unconstitutional. If he does not support our electoral system, he does not belong in Congress.