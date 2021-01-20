 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jacobs must support our electoral system
0 comments

Letter: Jacobs must support our electoral system

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

That Chris Jacobs was seated in Congress at the same time as he tried to hijack the Electoral College vote for Joseph Biden is reprehensible. When he were sworn in, he took an oath to the Constitution. The Constitution prescribes the role Congress has in receiving the votes that have been thoroughly investigated and certified by their respective states. For the federal government to try to usurp the states’ role and throwing out their votes is unconstitutional. If he does not support our electoral system, he does not belong in Congress.

Nancy Sellar

Silver Lake

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News