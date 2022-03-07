Letter: Jacobs makes a fine choice for education committee

I was pleased to read in last Thursday’s Buffalo News that Congressman Chris Jacobs was just appointed to the U.S. House of Representatives Education and Labor Committee. I can think of no one locally or nationally more qualified or dedicated to serve as a member of this very prestigious committee.

Education, particularly for underprivileged children has been a passion for Jacobs since an early age. He served on the Buffalo School Board from 2004 through 2011 and worked tirelessly to be the voice for the students, particularly minority and low-income students, many times butting heads with the politically powerful Buffalo Teachers Union.

More recently Jacobs founded the Bison Scholarship Fund and in its 27-year history has awarded over 37,000 scholarships worth approximately $38 million. All of the recipients are from families considered poverty level and were funded on the belief that neither income or ZIP code should be an obstacle to a quality education and personal achievement.