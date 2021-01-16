Letter: Jacobs is sorely mistaken about his duty to society

Kudos to The Buffalo News for finally calling out Chris Jacobs as a coward. By his actions in stating that he would oppose the ratification of Joe Biden as president, he showed that he has no respect for the rule of law. He knows better. He knows that the election was fair and that there was no stealing of the election. Numerous courts around the country have verified that, as well as endless counts and recounts in the red states that turned blue.

He states that he was only doing what his constituents wanted him to do. I maintain that if you have sworn to uphold the Constitution and your constituents want you to defy the Constitution, they do not deserve to be represented. How difficult would it have been to say, I understand your pain, but the election results were fair.

At some point you must show moral courage.

I hope that the disgraceful rioting at the Capitol has opened up his eyes to what his real role is in serving in Congress.

Catherine Carbone

East Amherst