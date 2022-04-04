Letter: Jacobs is shortsighted, same as many Republicans

Chris Jacobs has to go. I saw him on television blaming Joe Biden and his policies on gas prices. We cannot allow the oil companies to drill in our national parks or off of our coasts. The oil companies are big contributors to the Republican Party, so guess where their allegiance is?

The Keystone Pipeline will not increase oil production, it is a pipeline not an oil well. This would harm our Native American community. We have done too much to hurt the Native Americans already. Does Jacobs believe in climate change? We need to spend more money on renewable energy and get off of oil. Jacobs voted against the infrastructure funding. What exactly does Jacobs support?

If you hear Jacobs speak, he is angry like everyone in the Republican Party and he/they don’t give solutions, they only point their fingers at others. Dependence on oil is only for the shortsighted. If you truly care about your descendants, let’s change our direction of using up the Earth’s resources.