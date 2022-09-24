Letter: Jacobs is finally attempting to do some good on gun bill

We all know that the First Amendment does not let you shout fire in a crowded theater. Does anyone think that the Second Amendment lets you fire an assault rifle in a crowded theater? Apparently some people do, since they have done it, or in a school or in a grocery store. The gun people say, no, no, no. Of course you can’t fire an assault rifle in public. But they think the Second Amendment allows the Average Joe and his brother to walk around carrying one. I have seen Joe’s brother, Kyle, and that whole idea scares me. Is my being scared reasonable?

Normal “police powers” are given to the government to allow it to keep communities safe and healthy. But getting shot and killed is neither safe nor healthy. Chris Jacobs suggests tightening the rules over the sales of certain guns. I helped in the campaign to try to defeat Jacobs, but if I had known that he would propose this half-measure, I would have voted for him.

Being threatened with a gun is assault. Being killed is battery. Being killed by an assault rifle is assault and battery, and there is no equitable remedy for being killed in this way. Under these conditions, the courts can and do issue orders of protection. All that Jacobs has in mind is to try to protect law and order in the community. Good for him.

Martin Gugino

Buffalo