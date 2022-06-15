Letter: Jacobs is a modern day profile in courage

The recent news about Congressman Chris Jacobs brought to mind President John F. Kennedy’s acclaimed and powerful book "Profiles in Courage." In that book, Kennedy tells the stories of eight US Senators who had the courage and integrity to stand up for what they believed, regardless of loss of personal status and power.

Those men included Daniel Webster, Sam Houston and Robert Taft, men who are remembered and respected in U.S. history. They came from different political parties, with only personal integrity as their common denominator.

I was struck by Congressman Jacobs’ forthrightness in taking a stand against the assault weapons so often used against other human beings and which have taken such a toll on innocent American lives. We know the pain of that loss here in Buffalo, as we saw ten fine human beings cut down as they went about the business of daily living.

I respect the right of individuals to possess reasonable firearms and know people of great integrity who do so. But Jacobs is talking about weapons of greater destructive power.

I have to say that I did not vote for Congressman Jacobs in the last election. I also have to say that I took a hard second look at the Congressman out of respect for the position he took on this crucial issue. I may well have voted for him in the next election out of respect for his courage and integrity. Now that will not be possible.

I think it is a sad state of affairs when political parties exact such strict obedience on issues that there is little room for reasonable compromise across party lines. Chris Jacobs could have been someone in Congress who might have found that rare common ground. To me, he represents our own local modern day profile in courage.

Robert Poczik

Williamsville