Letter: Jacobs’ gun stance is very much welcomed

I commend Congressman Chris Jacobs for being in the vanguard of Republicans who join with Democrats to advocate for life-saving gun ownership policies.

Let his willingness to take a stand against the tyranny of the minority be a harbinger of Democrats and Republicans working together for the people who elected them, not the PAC’s who anointed them.

For our children, for our neighbors, for our country, we must urgently demand that our representatives guide our country along a path that allows us to reach our potential in a safe, happy, and healthy world.

In a country where a 2015 Harvard study estimates that 3% of gun owners own 50% of guns, and today there are 11 million military grade assault weapons in the hands of private individuals, we must demand change.

In a country where sickness creates health care bills that can bankrupt families, we must demand change.

In a country where the poverty rate among Blacks is double the rate for whites, and 1% own 40% of all wealth, we must demand change.

Let us not accept anything less than what we deserve, and what the vast majority of us want: universal health care, improved education, more equitable distribution of wealth and gun safety.

Today, we must demand a ban on military grade assault weapons, and the sale of military grade combat protective gear to individuals. There is simply no need for any person to be able to commit a mass murder as easily as they have in so many recent instances.

What to do with the 11 million assault weapons in private hands? Buy them back and ship them to Ukraine. Right now. Everybody gets their money back. Let the guns go to defend freedom, not kill innocents.

Marty Walters

Derby