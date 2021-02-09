Letter: Jacobs, GOP conjure images of the famous circus elephant

Chris Jacobs followed the lead of more than 140 Republican representatives and opted to reject Electoral College votes in states that Donald Trump lost. This comes after Jacobs claimed in December that he would not support such a departure from constitutional norm. Jacobs’ change of heart was based, he explained, on an “immense amount of time” studying the issue and his “reading of the constitution.”

Going further, he claimed his vote was a gesture “to stand up for election integrity,” parroting Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley.

Jacobs’ explanations, risible and self-serving, insult the sensibilities of Western New Yorkers who have endured more than a decade of unserious Republican representation in Congress.

Ten years ago, we were saddled with Chris Lee, flexing his nude torso on Craigslist. Chris Collins followed, conducting insider stock trading during a visit to the White House. And now Jacobs, who brings to mind John F. Kennedy’s 1960 description of Richard Nixon and the symbol of the Republican party: “The circus elephant, his head full of ivory. A long memory and no vision, and you have seen elephants being led around the circus ring, they grab the tail of the elephant in front of them.”