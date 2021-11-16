Letter: Jacobs dropped the ball in 'no' vote on infrastructure

The House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with 13 Republicans joining the Democrats. Of those 13, three were from New York State. None of those three were Chris Jacobs. Keep in mind, this is the bill that the Senate passed several months ago in a bipartisan vote.

If you haven’t noticed, the road and bridges in New York State are a bit past their prime and the infrastructure bill would make a significant amount of money available for repairs. It would seem Jacobs has forgotten that he is supposed to vote in the best interests of the people in his district. Apparently being a “get in line” Republican is now more important than his constituents.