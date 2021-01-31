Letter: Jacobs disqualifies himself from representing NY-27

I wish to express my disgust at the cowardly vote of Rep. Chris Jacobs on Jan. 6.

He voted to object to the congressional certification of selection of the next President of the United States by the Electoral College. He is no doubt aware that President Biden soundly defeated former President Donald Trump in an election that was the most secure in United States history.

However, he has chosen to support lies and conspiracies in order to pander to those who support a movement to subvert the results of a free and fair election.

In addition, he did this after the disgraceful and murderous attack on the United States Capitol by armed invaders who were urged to do so by the loser of the election whose lies he supports. Rest in peace, Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

Many voters in Jacobs' district support the president’s agenda. As a United States citizen and as the representative of New York’s Twenty-seventh congressional district he has every right to support the President as well. However, he has no right to perpetuate lies and promote attempts to subvert the will of the electorate. His actions are an embarrassment to Western New York and the United States of America. His lack of courage in not acknowledging the truth is disheartening.