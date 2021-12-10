Letter: Jacobs’ comments on vaccine should be politically incorrect

The News quoted Congressman Chris Jacobs Nov. 29 saying that vaccine requirements here in Erie County and in the country were “overreach,” and that “people should have the right to make this decision."

Chris Jacobs is a smart guy. He knows the value of good science, of vaccines, and their relation to earlier stunningly successful government public health battles.

Jacobs may use distancing words and frame his views in terms of rights and freedom. But what he is saying is that in the face of a contagion that will soon have killed close to 1 million Americans in two years, people should be able to dodge reasonable shots, really like the kind so many of us had to have to enter grammar school.

I don’t care if Jacobs believes what he says, or if he is just saying what he thinks he needs to get the votes of people he needs, consequences for them be damned.

But it is not OK with me that Jacobs, who is now big time trading in this kind of stuff, gets a say in how our government works, or what it is right for people to do.