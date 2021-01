A recent letter indicates The Buffalo News owes Rep. Chris Jacobs an apology for calling his actions cowardly. Jacobs, along with his cowardly cohorts in Congress, owes me and the rest of the country an apology for the attack on our Capitol – initiated by the words of Trump who started the fire, and fueled by Jacobs and his cohorts who spread lies about an election that he knows Trump lost. Give me a break – will no one hold these people responsible?