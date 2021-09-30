Letter: Jacobs avoids extremes of the GOP's Trump cult

I enjoyed Jerry Zremski’s "Sometime-Trumper" piece in the Sept. 26 Buffalo News. Reading the merits of Rep. Chris Jacobs’ political navigation skills, that enable his survival in the hostile environment of American politics, was refreshing.

Having been displeased with some of Jacobs’ New York State Senate voting choices, I sent an email asking him to explain his state voting record regarding my troubling issue. He responded immediately (before the 27th District election) with a sincere and thoughtful letter about how life’s new experiences changed his perception of my issue. I accepted that explanation.

Jacobs’ decision to personally visit the Mexican border and observe first-hand the unfolding disaster and surge of illegal aliens was beneficial for his assessment and understanding of that problem. I can accept that choice. Jacobs is a “Sometime Trumper,” as are most Republicans.