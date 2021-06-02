Letter: Jacobs at least got most of it right in Capitol votes

Chris Jacobs has me totally confused. Recently he voted with 32 other House Republicans in favor of the National Commission to conduct an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Like the 9/11 Commission 20 years ago, it would evaluate the causes and make recommendations to prevent future such occurrences. He followed that up by voting against an appropriation of funds to increase the Capitol Police force, make repairs to the Capitol building and improve security. So, he somehow thinks we should look into what happened on Jan. 6 but not do anything about it?