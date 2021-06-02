Letter: Jacobs at least got most of it right in Capitol votes

Chris Jacobs has me totally confused. Recently he voted with 32 other House Republicans in favor of the National Commission to conduct an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection. Like the 9/11 Commission 20 years ago, it would evaluate the causes and make recommendations to prevent future such occurrences. He followed that up by voting against an appropriation of funds to increase the Capitol Police force, make repairs to the Capitol building and improve security. So, he somehow thinks we should look into what happened on Jan. 6 but not do anything about it?
His fellow Republicans oppose the commission, some even trying to deny the insurrection even happened. Why? A full investigation might uncover some very embarrassing facts about the role some Republican lawmakers played in the events of that day. Passage in the Senate seems unlikely, especially considering the commission would likely report its findings just before the 2022 mid-term elections. A fully informed public is more likely to vote Democratic. I don’t understand what Jacobs is thinking, but I can appreciate that he got it at least half right for a change.
Raymond Castro
Glenwood