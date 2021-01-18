Letter: Jacobs’ actions reflect poorly on his judgment

I was so disheartened and angered to see Rep. Chris Jacobs challenge the results of the presidential election. I believe it was seditious on his part to contribute to the lies that have been put forth by President Trump. It was made abundantly clear, through multiple recounts and failed legal challenges, that the results of the election were valid and that indeed Joe Biden clearly won.

The results of this election were hardly different than Trump’s win in 2016 and those results were not challenged. So it would seem that this resistance is because his guy lost.

I understand he feels that there may have been irregularities in the states in question but they were challenged in the courts and found not to be true. So he was hoping to find an “alternative truth,” which is like saying that maybe fairies exist even though there’s no proof they are there.

He took an oath to uphold the Constitution and not to challenge what he has no business doing. The states certified their results and it was his job to accept that and give his vote to certify the electoral votes.