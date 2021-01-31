 Skip to main content
Letter: Jacobs’ action unveils the depths of his deceit
As a resident of NY-27, I thought our lowest point as a district was when we reelected an indicted criminal to Congress.

Unbelievably, Rep. Chris Jacobs proved Jan. 6 that there are still lower depths to which the politicians representing our district can sink.

After a mob incited by election fraud lies wreaked havoc on the Capitol, his place of work, Jacobs still voted to give credence to that lie by objecting to the certification of votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Jacobs is a disgrace. NY-27, and New York state, deserve better.

Kristin Bruton

Lancaster

