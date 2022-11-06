 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's time to end affirmative action

Affirmative Action took root in the Johnson administration. Executive Order 11246 allowed the Department of Justice to sue state and local governments. This led to cities like Buffalo to be forced by the Federal Courts to hire police and fire personnel based on race and gender.

The Allan Bakke case in 1978 was the first Supreme Court test, but continued the raced-based hiring and promotion court orders.

In 1984, local hiring goals, quotas and timetables were modified in Buffalo to “Applicant Flow” preferences.

Unfair race-based Affirmative Action programs still exist in the colleges, graduate programs, civil service and private sector.

Jobs, education programs, etc., should be based on merit, interest and effort.

The Supreme Court should move to end all these unfair practices.

Charlie Flynn

Buffalo

