Letter: It's time to eliminate wasted energy

Many contributors to this column have echoed a national chorus petitioning a need to increase US energy output to meet our ever-expanding requirements. Current worldwide energy sources are diverse; a partial listing includes coal, natural gas, petroleum/oil, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar, biomass, and geothermal. A comprehensive energy review, with a secured transition to clean energy, has been published recently (Outlook of World Energy, International Energy Association, 2021; 386 pages).

The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), founded in 1952 by the University of California at Berkeley, is a world-renowned research center having expertise in emerging technologies to meet current and future national obligations. The primary source of funding for LLNL is from the US Department of Energy. The LLNL has documented that approximately two-thirds of the energy produced in the US in 2020 was released into the environment, mostly as heat; this provided no economic or social benefit.

The loss of energy from each of nine energy sources, listed above, has been quantified yearly and flow charts generated for all US states (2010-2021) and currently for all countries (2021; https://flowcharts.llnl.gov). Energy wasted, and unnecessary energy consumption, is not only “rejected energy” but also contributes to global climate change.

This author is of the opinion that applications for government/public funding or corporate/private partnerships of new energy initiatives would be well-served to include proposals addressing the prevention of wasted energy. Could eliminating wasted energy be cheaper than harvesting more fossil fuels and/or implementing new energy schemes?

John Pauly

Amherst