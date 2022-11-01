Letter: It's a good thing Zeldin didn't negotiate the stadium deal

After his revelation in the recent gubernatorial debate, thank our dear Lord above that Lee Zeldin was not New York's Governor when the Bills stadium negotiations were underway. If he was, Heaven forbid, we would soon be rooting from afar for the Memphis, or Portland, or San Antonio "Bills."

Unlike Zeldin, I am a New York State taxpayer who firmly believes that any and all tax dollars allocated to building a new regional capital asset (stadium) are taxpayer funds well invested.

Thanks to the superb leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and the criticality of their intimate understanding of the NFL's small market economics, the Bill's will be Buffalo's beloved Bills for a long, long time, if not forever.

Robb Flowers

Cheektowaga