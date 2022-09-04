Letter: It takes strength and courage to unionize

We read with great interest the Another Voice column about workers rights on August 30, 2022 by Gary Bonadonna Jr.

We want to express our deep admiration for the many fearless Starbucks workers in their desire for union representation.

We also stand in solidarity with them in their fight for a more just workplace, livable wages, respect and dignity on the job.

These do not seem like unrealistic expectations for a day's work.

But, to management, these goals from workers seem to be TOO much! To them, they are an overreach.

In our work as organizers, we have come to know that unionizing in a workplace is not solely about money.

It is not only about higher wages, affordable healthcare or more time off. To the management, it is really about losing control and power over the workforce.

Having to actually share that power and that decision making changes the balance of power.

With unions, the balance of power shifts to include the workers who toil every day to make the profits that benefit management.

The attempt by corporate at Starbuck's to "avoid" unionization (union busting) occurs in all segments of business.

Just as Starbuck's workers in Buffalo were the first to unionize a corporate-owned Starbuck's, the workers at Orchard Park Veterinary Medical Center were the first privately owned veterinarian clinic to unionize in the Buffalo area.

A majority of OPVMC employees voted affirmatively on July 19, 2022 to have the Communications Workers of America Local 1168 be their legal representative.

Threats and intimidation often occur prior to an election and after a successful election occurs.

Workers who vote for unionization at their workplaces understand the importance of what they are fighting so hard to obtain.

They also know that the benefits greatly outweigh the risks, including unjust firings.

At this time, as we prepare to celebrate Labor Day, stand on the side of workers!

Mary Nowecien, LPN

Ann Converso, RN

Dan Gniewecki

Organizing Department CWA Local 1168