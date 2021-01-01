 Skip to main content
Letter: It should be no problem to show photo ID to vote
Could someone please explain to me the problem with having photo ID required to vote? We need photo ID to buy a pack of cigarettes. You also are required to show photo ID when you buy a spray can of paint, but not to vote in a national election.

The mail-in voting should not be accepted. If you can’t make it to the designated voting station and show your ID, you simply don’t vote. The blame cannot be put on the current pandemic as this was being pursued long before the pandemic.

Rick Beaver

Williamsville

