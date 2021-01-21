Letter: It should be easy to find ways to allow folks to skate

Although the lack of ice skating this year has prevented my usual frequent visits to the exceptionally well-run Rotary Rink, I understand the concern Buffalo Place has for the safety of both their excellent staff and their many guests.
Lack of skating brings pain to many. My near-daily routine during our glorious winters is to skate outdoors. Somewhere. Somehow. Skating, for me, is the one small part of my life where I feel in complete control.
Why not just lay the ice down and maintain it once or twice per day, and let people skate on it, free of charge? I for one would happily volunteer to drive a Zamboni a couple times per week, shovel, or otherwise help maintain either Rotary or Canalside.
Allow people inside only to use the restrooms or change skates, only for a maximum of 10 minutes, and mandate masks and social distancing at all times. Bring your own skates only. Limit attendance to 25 people on the ice at Rotary, 100 at a time at Canalside.
The air changes frequently at Rotary every time the doors open. At Canalside, installing the previously used plastic sheathing could create a bit of a windbreak and allow for ample air flow. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More hours means greater accessibility.
Public ice skating should always be free. Buffalo Place’s philosophy of serving the community should be emulated by Canalside management. If not, Buffalo Parks Department should take over Canalside. Remember: Canalside was built as a public amenity, but is now run as a for-profit amusement park.