Letter: It should be easy to find ways to allow folks to skate

Although the lack of ice skating this year has prevented my usual frequent visits to the exceptionally well-run Rotary Rink, I understand the concern Buffalo Place has for the safety of both their excellent staff and their many guests.

Lack of skating brings pain to many. My near-daily routine during our glorious winters is to skate outdoors. Somewhere. Somehow. Skating, for me, is the one small part of my life where I feel in complete control.

Why not just lay the ice down and maintain it once or twice per day, and let people skate on it, free of charge? I for one would happily volunteer to drive a Zamboni a couple times per week, shovel, or otherwise help maintain either Rotary or Canalside.

Allow people inside only to use the restrooms or change skates, only for a maximum of 10 minutes, and mandate masks and social distancing at all times. Bring your own skates only. Limit attendance to 25 people on the ice at Rotary, 100 at a time at Canalside.

The air changes frequently at Rotary every time the doors open. At Canalside, installing the previously used plastic sheathing could create a bit of a windbreak and allow for ample air flow. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. More hours means greater accessibility.