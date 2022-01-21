Letter: It’s up to Americans to preserve democracy

American democracy is going through a crisis. Democracy is fragile and at risk. It doesn’t appear our elected leaders can come together to ensure that it will be maintained. So, it is then up to its people to preserve American democracy. I believe most Americans do not want to see democracy disappear but many are too complacent in confronting realities and believe everything will work out. To preserve our democracy Americans must put country above party and individual self-interest, focus on debating the merits of individual issues and not individual personalities – refrain from name calling and anger – vote for individuals whose character, knowledge and commitment to service are demonstrated by their actions, keep informed of the issues by getting facts from reputable sources and vote in support of candidates whose record shows they have the courage to foster policies that benefit the common good. These are relatively simple things to do. The question is there the will to do them.