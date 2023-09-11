Recently, former Florida Congressman David Jolly made an insightful observation. Jolly was a GOP representative who left the party in 2018. During an interview on MSNBC, he pointed out the differences between the campaigns of Biden and Trump. In his own words, he said "Joe Biden’s got a strong message on how he’s helping Americans. Donald Trump - just on how he’s trying to help himself." Usually when Trump “makes an accusation, there’s some truisms about his own behavior and personality,” Jolly also stated.

This seems to be the political agenda of most in the GOP. Rarely do we hear constructive ideas. Just a lot of political rhetoric aimed at appeasing Trump’s diehard supporters.

I wish for the day when our elected representatives remember their job obligates them to serve all in their districts. That's the best way to "Make America Great Always." It's time to stop the rhetoric and reunite for the good of our great country. For all its citizens. That applies to both parties.

George Poole

Buffalo