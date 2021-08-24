Letter: It’s not called ‘socialism’ when benefitting the rich

Those on the right are so struck by the prospect of a progressive mayor who espouses the “utopian pie in the sky” democratic socialism of universal access to health care and education, an unpolluted environment and social justice that they have offered their full support to her opponent, liberal Mayor Byron Brown.

But what about public financing of venues for Pegula Sports and Entertainment is not socialism? (Albeit a kind of socialism that brings us football.) What happened to the invisible hand of free market capitalism? I think it’s in my pocket.

Taxpayer money for the rich and incorporated is considered an investment for the common good, but for less fortunate people in need it’s considered a disincentive, a handout. Who are the real welfare queens?

Jeffrey McMullen

Cuba