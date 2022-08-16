Letter: ‘It’s business’ ignores political accountability

Bishop/Council President Darius Pridgen is quoted as saying: “It’s business. It’s not fair. But it is business.”

In what way, and to whom, is “business” unfair? Politicians regularly win votes by telling people that government will support them, but where does government get money? Mainly, from businesses. Some business people think that’s not fair.

Where do retirement funds (government and private) put their money to make profit? Would you open a store in a location where you believed it could not sustain itself, much less do that unfair thing of making a profit so you could support your family from your investment?

Joseph Deck

Williamsville