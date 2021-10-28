Letter: It is time to trade Eichel in favor of better prospects

It’s time to move Jack Eichel. It is unlikely that he plays another game for the Buffalo Sabres as it has been made very clear Eichel and the Sabres are on different pages. Eichel wants to have his surgery, and Buffalo does not want him to have surgery. With five teams still in on Eichel, all of which have said they have green-lighted his surgery request, it might be time for Buffalo to start looking for suitors.

While Buffalo has the opportunity, they should seriously shop Eichel. Eichel, when healthy, is a premier player in the league and can bring in a more than adequate trade package. With the season under way and no signs pointing toward Eichel suiting up, paired with the stripped captaincy, it is time for Buffalo to move on from Eichel.

With Dylan Cozens being the headliners of Buffalo’s still young stars like Casey Mittelstadt, Arttu Ruotsalainen, John Peterka, Rasmus Asplund and soon to be Power; Buffalo should suffice with a solid trade package with NHL caliber players, top prospects, and lottery picks. Eichel is a very good hockey player that brought hope to Buffalo, but this relationship seems to have run its course.

Thomas English

Buffalo