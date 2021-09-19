Letter: It is time to start spending more on our own citizens

Why is it, when we spend four trillion dollars on two useless wars (Iraq and Afghanistan), there is hardly a protest, but when we propose a $3.5 trillion program that will actually help people in the United States, the protests are loud and clear?

The dreaded word “socialism” is often applied to any U.S. initiative. The country feared socialism when Social Security was passed. Then, again for Medicaid and just recently, for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). We will hear this again this time around.

We have a very rich country. Let’s start spending more of that wealth on programs to benefit all of us.

Joan and Carl Jacobs

Getzville