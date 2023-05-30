I was associated with Nardin Academy from September 1997 until June 2021 as a parent of three children, each of whom received 12 years of Nardin education, volunteer educator, employee spouse and considered a major donor. Our experience with the new leadership caused our donations to stop March 2022.

In June 2021 Nardin Academy was united; had successfully completed four years of a five-year capital campaign, raising $16 million and on schedule to raise the remaining $4 million; new and much needed gymnasium, with a wellness center; outdoor and lighted sports fields commensurate with other private schools in the area and shared with the community, including West Side International Soccer; squash facilities also shared with a community organization directed towards Buffalo’s public and charter school youth; an esteemed Black alumna in the diversity and inclusion office with a budget; and well-educated young men and women who value the Nardin experience and continue to win scholarships and coveted college placements.

In less than two years, through incompetence and poor leadership, the board and its self-described disruptor president have precipitated wide spread loss of support from principals, faculty, parents, alumnae, fellow board members and multiple major donors. The capital campaign was not completed, enrollment is threatened, resignations continue, and the board complains of a $5.5 million budget deficit. Disruption indeed. Nardin Together, parents and alumnae, has called repeatedly for new leadership and transparency. It is time to heed the calls.

Bruce J. Naughton, MD

Buffalo