There have been over 160 mass shootings in America this year. Why do we keep electing the same politicians every year? Nothing ever changes. We keep electing the same career senators, congressman and we get upset that nothing changes. We need a change. The next time you vote, please think about what we need as a country and vote for anyone else but the career politician. We need changes and we’re not getting them. Maybe by electing a new person we will. We need to stop the gun violence and our representatives are not doing their job. Senators, congressmen have held office for years and done nothing. Their pay is unbelievable. If we had a job and did as little as they do for the company, we would be fired, yet we still vote them in. Next year vote a whole different party and let someone else try. It can’t be worse. Why can they keep their jobs? Because we don’t care anymore. We just say, oh to heck with it. Take a stand and try to do what’s best, United States. From what I see, we have not done that. We want changes, and nothing changes, so why do we keep them? If you had work done on your home and it was taking months, you would fire that company, right? I say, let’s start firing people.