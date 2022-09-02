Letter: It is time to put a stop to Trump, friends’ antics

I’m sick and tired of the never-ending chicanery and stalling tactics used by Donald Trump’s lawyers in an obvious attempt to prevent him from being prosecuted. It’s time for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Fulton County, Georgia, counterpart, Fani Willis, to stop the delaying and indict this dangerous, corrupt, despicable traitor and his slimy minions (Kevin McCarthy, Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan, et al.) before our constitutional republic is irreparably damaged. Enough is enough!