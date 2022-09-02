 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It is time to put a stop to Trump, friends’ antics

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I’m sick and tired of the never-ending chicanery and stalling tactics used by Donald Trump’s lawyers in an obvious attempt to prevent him from being prosecuted. It’s time for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Fulton County, Georgia, counterpart, Fani Willis, to stop the delaying and indict this dangerous, corrupt, despicable traitor and his slimy minions (Kevin McCarthy, Rudy Giuliani, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan, et al.) before our constitutional republic is irreparably damaged. Enough is enough!

Robert Galganski

West Seneca

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News