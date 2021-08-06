Letter: It is time to grow up when it comes to shots

I have witnessed the behaviors of all the deniers, the uber patriots, the ill-advised and the poor of thought throughout this pandemic. I have said more than once, “What if the people of Europe thought that World War II had lasted long enough because it was inconvenient for them and halfway through just started walking the streets again?” I’m not sure that would have worked out so well for them.

Back to wise old Smokey the Bear … when you are done with a campfire how smart would it be to say … well it is almost all out … we can walk away now? Folks, you don’t play with fire and we have been playing with fire for too long now. I’m not going to blame the media or the talking heads because God gave us all a brain, although some decidedly lazier than others. People need to grow a spine, suck it up and realize this isn’t about them or politics or their “constitutional rights” (that one makes me gag). It’s about everyone. Until we all get on board, wear masks as needed, get the immunization shots and stop this childish, thumb sucking, petulant, pouting behavior it isn’t going away and we will continue to witness unnecessary costs to our society on every level.