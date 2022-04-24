Letter: It is time to give up on the grain elevator

Most of us know that when we die, we cannot take our worldly possessions with us; not gold, or anything else that we hold of value; once we die. Therein lies the essence of the perspective that I take regarding the Great Northern grain elevator. We humans tend to place too much importance on mere inanimate objects.

I am behind preserving certain historic structures. Razing the Darwin Martin House would be foolish. But the GNGE is, and has been, for a long time, a monstrosity. It’s a bunch of giant steel cans inside a brick sarcophagus. Driving by it all these years, I never once reveled in its beauty. That’s because it is an eyesore. And now it has a huge hole in one of its walls.

I get it; the GNGE played an important part in the industrial history of the once great City of Buffalo. Perhaps someone should do a Ken Burns style documentary. After that, knock it down. It had its time and served its purpose for many years. There is no shortage of silos in Buffalos’ First Ward neighborhood. Let it go. Perhaps the hundreds of thousands of bricks that could be salvaged could be used on rehab projects to preserve other, more worthy buildings.

John Swigonski

North Tonawanda