Letter: It is time to devise some viable political third party

As America begins to heal from recent events, we need to recognize that we are not divided, we are being torn apart. Torn apart by intolerant bases of both the Republican and Democratic parties that show no sign of relenting.

Our constitution was written incorporating the concept of checks and balances. Our two-party political system has failed us and is no longer providing any sort of balance for America. Party leaders focus their efforts on pleasing their extreme bases, ignoring all others.

This has all resulted in moderate voters of both parties having little alternative but to support the extremes wings of their own party which may not represent their views.

The solution is simple. A viable third party is needed now. Moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans have more in common with each other than with the extremes of their own party. Both parties along with independents have members that are fiscally conservative while being socially conscious.

Society can be progressive without breaking the bank. Let us focus on the root cause of the actual problems and solve them by investing in society.

Change is difficult. Now the hard part begins. How do we mobilize the majority in the middle?

Scott Pauly

Williamsville