Letter: It is time for renovations at the Buffalo hockey arena

I am looking forward to returning to Buffalo Sabres home games in person (I am fully vaccinated) for the 2021-22 season.

I have been a season ticket holder since the early 1990s and I missed being in the KeyBank Center to watch the Buffalo Sabres despite their struggles. Just miss the experience and feel of a hockey game!

Obviously, the Buffalo Sabres have to improve on the ice – keeping Jack Eichel and getting him healthy and right, signing Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin to contract extensions would be a good start.

Additionally, I believe the Buffalo Sabres’ arena really needs a lot of attention. Its shabby condition has been a frustration for fans as much as a Sabres team that’s missed the playoffs 10 years.

This arena is still a great place to watch hockey. However, it’s like living in the same house for 25 years. Sooner or later, renovations for the roof, kitchen, bathrooms will probably be needed.