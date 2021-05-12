Letter: It is time for renovations at the Buffalo hockey arena

I am looking forward to returning to Buffalo Sabres home games in person (I am fully vaccinated) for the 2021-22 season.
I have been a season ticket holder since the early 1990s and I missed being in the KeyBank Center to watch the Buffalo Sabres despite their struggles. Just miss the experience and feel of a hockey game!
Obviously, the Buffalo Sabres have to improve on the ice – keeping Jack Eichel and getting him healthy and right, signing Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Dahlin to contract extensions would be a good start.
Additionally, I believe the Buffalo Sabres’ arena really needs a lot of attention. Its shabby condition has been a frustration for fans as much as a Sabres team that’s missed the playoffs 10 years.
This arena is still a great place to watch hockey. However, it’s like living in the same house for 25 years. Sooner or later, renovations for the roof, kitchen, bathrooms will probably be needed.
I don’t believe this arena needs to be replaced yet but if needed renovations don’t take place reasonably soon, it may come to this because the place will look much older than it really is.