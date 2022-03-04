Letter: It is time for Germany to rearm to aid Ukraine

Given the current situation with Russia it is ludicrous for the United States to play peacekeeper for NATO as Germany exists with a subpar underfunded military and limitations on manpower. Germany has restrictions from World War II on manpower in their military to 350,000. They have not met their minimum funding requirements of 2% of gross domestic product for a NATO participant, and we have to take their lead in the invasion of Ukraine against Russia. I would question if Germany would take any position against Russia with their need for fossil fuel.