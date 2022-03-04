 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It is time for Germany to rearm to aid Ukraine
Letter: It is time for Germany to rearm to aid Ukraine

Given the current situation with Russia it is ludicrous for the United States to play peacekeeper for NATO as Germany exists with a subpar underfunded military and limitations on manpower. Germany has restrictions from World War II on manpower in their military to 350,000. They have not met their minimum funding requirements of 2% of gross domestic product for a NATO participant, and we have to take their lead in the invasion of Ukraine against Russia. I would question if Germany would take any position against Russia with their need for fossil fuel.

The shoe is now on the other foot. Germany is watching as Vladimir Putin is invading Ukraine as Hitler invaded Poland. Germany it is time to man up and get with the program and stop being a free loader.

Paul Verciglio

Grand Island

