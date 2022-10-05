Letter: It is time corporate America start paying its fair share

I chuckle when hearing the argument about the “exorbitant costs” of the proposed student loan forgiveness plan. What about the “exorbitant” costs of the plan for tax-free corporations and one-percenters? I haven’t heard enough of those complaints. We, average Americans, have been subsidizing tax breaks for one-percenters and corporations for decades. Whenever there is a solution put on the table for any of the current economic problems in America, the big corporate opponents balk.

The economy is in a recession around the world due to Covid-19 and the war in Ukraine. During this time of world economic crisis, average Americans have had to take it on the chin while corporations pass their costs on to consumers. Instead of complaining and blocking progress, perhaps the opponents will offer some real constructive solutions that are fair and equitable for average Americans. It is no wonder why unionization in America is on the rise.

Students have been suffering for quite a while trying to do the right thing … go to school, get a job, contribute. They have only met obstacles along the way. One-percenters and corporations are not struggling to put food on the table as average Americans are. I support President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan as an ordinary person who took out loans and paid them off. School was not as expensive went I went through, and good paying jobs were more readily available. Students are our future and need our support.

Evening out the playing field for average Americans is a good idea in the short term during this world economic crisis. It’s time corporate America and the one-percenters start paying their fair share.

Anne Sklaroff

Clarence Center