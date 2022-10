Covid-19 and flu cases are increasing. I don’t understand why so many places I go to no longer have hand sanitizer around their stores or why there are constantly empty containers. I understand there are vaccinations and a pill if you get very sick from Covid-19, but hand sanitizer is extremely helpful in stopping the spread of the viruses in the first place. I would like to see more stores have an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser once more and keep it stocked.