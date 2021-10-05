Letter: It is patently unfair to judge Walton by her past mistakes

The 2021 Buffalo mayoral race has no doubt been the most heated, and I am not outwardly sure why. Who wouldn’t want to see a strong brown woman who has defied every single obstacle in her path and still keeps caring, be in office? Who wouldn’t want a mother and nurse grown straight from our soil taking care of us?

I was unwittingly engaged in a conversation with a local Elmwood antique dealer who was convinced that a woman “who had made so many mistakes in her life, can’t run my city.”

My God … admittedly, I have been involved in politics for quite a few years for my age, so I’m no stranger to ignorance, it comes with the territory. But that day, thinking of how much I admired and wanted to be like my own strong single mother, I was genuinely hurt. Never mind that she actually loves her babies, or that she stood on her own two feet and managed to spin gold from straw while helping others, but mistakes? Why are a brown woman’s triumphs and choices, mistakes and not experience?

Why can’t we choose the fate that we have worked and sweated for? Why not? Says who?

Are we actually, unabashedly sexist now? Do we want it to be normal to judge others in this way or aim to keep that judgment in our future?

Victoria Guite

Buffalo