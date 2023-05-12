Our new, nation-leading All-Electric Building Act is a win for all New Yorkers. If our gas transition has been slowed, for example by a year’s delay in the law’s original implementation date, and by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s brief embrace of flawed methane accounting, blame gas companies for injecting hot air into the discussion (“Heated debate generates scaled-back changes in energy plan,” May 3).

(Note: Washington State beat us to all-electric construction, but through the building code, not legislation.)

It even sounds like National Fuel is looking for ways to roll back our progress toward a more affordable state with less climate pollution and better energy reliability. You can’t decarbonize with natural gas, and you can’t rely on gas plants functioning in extreme weather.

The failure of the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Act to make it into the budget, despite Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins’ support, is the real crime. With the NY HEAT Act, futile gas company investment in soon to be stranded assets, as the state cleans up its energy act, would be redirected to affordable neighborhood-scale thermal energy networks. Without NY HEAT, ratepayers are on the hook for out-of-control gas utility spending and miss the bill’s cap on utility bills for low- and moderate-income New Yorkers.

With a turnaround in Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s thinking, and with Hochul’s support, we could still win the NY HEAT Act this session.

Lynn Saxton

Warsaw