Letter: It is not only fair but right to attack Trump

Once again, I almost had a neti-coffee pot experience spewing said favorite beverage on a recent letter to the editor whining about how "unfair" it is for many to attack Trump and to not want him on the ballot. The letter writer asked two questions.

To the first question, "Why do we seek chastisement?" I'd respond it is not chastisement to want to keep Trump off the ballot. It is societal preservation of a democratic system that Trump has never grasped. It is hitting a grand reset of our country's moral compass akin to Special Counsel to the US Army, Joseph Welch, saying to McCarthy, "Until this moment, Senator, I think I have never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness." And as McCarthy continued his attack, Welch angrily interrupted "Let us not assassinate this lad further, Senator, you have done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?"

How long can we continue to plumb the depths of this whacked MAGA dysfunction?

To the second question of "Why don't we seek reconciliation?" I'd reply that this is too deep a thought for Trump to comprehend, as reconciliation would require a desire to settle a dispute and to bring oneself to accept a resolution. These verbs have been translated by Trump and his minions as insurrecting, debasing, and obstructing our democratic processes and norms.

The letter writer states how "freedom requires respect for all others" - another trope denigrated by Trump with his caustic comments on all others, from all faiths and all ethnicities and all abilities. Dignity and respect have subtle differences, of which the former should be a given and the latter being earned. Trump deserves neither.

Surely the letter writer suffers from the malady of misremembering all of the lambasting Trump did and continues to do. "Character assault is unkind" is true when a person has character. Trump never had any and to repeat his litany of character assaults would fill a book or two or three. A paraphrase of one of his favorites sayings rings true and perhaps too close for comfort, but locking him up may do us all a favor.

It is absolutely fair to want to keep Trump off any ballot, in any election, even those for student council or church vestry. This is one of the best ways to recalibrate our systems, our norms, our civic responsibility and our decency as people and as a country.

Deanne Plonka

Buffalo