The April 9 letter writer from Hamburg, “Vote For Democrats If you want gun reform,” advocates for the Democratic party across the board. I wish to respectfully challenge the quality of thinking Democrats bring to major national issues. Start with violent crime that is ruining life in so many cities. Previously wonderful communities ie: Portland, Los Angeles, (George Gascon anyone?) and San Francisco are becoming uninhabitable. Public schools in cities like Chicago, Detroit and Buffalo are forever underperforming and stricken with violence and are all under the very biased leadership of misguided Democrats. The ruination of our cites threatens our very civilization. Care to ride the subway in New York? Chicago recently had the good sense to dump incompetent, racist mayor (“I’ll only talk to journalists of color”) Lori Lightfoot.

The Biden administration has mishandled the southern border horribly. Even NPR, hardly a conservative network, has been forthrightly broadcasting the border chaos and suffering. Biden Democrats continue to deny there is even a border crisis.

Want more? President Biden’s abrupt withdrawal from Afghanistan enabled the Taliban to promptly resume persecution of Afghan women and return to medieval paternalism. It could have been transitioned so much more carefully, but the current president is perpetually wrong (Biden advised Obama not to go after bin Laden.) I’m neither a Democrat or Republican and, yes, there are a few Republicans that I wish would gracefully exit the stage.

Our country desperately needs strong, wise leadership (Dwight Eisenhower, a nation turns it lonely eyes to you) and to prioritize unifying, civil bipartisanship that would marginalize the extremes on both sides. But in no way will the Democrats bring about any healing. John Kennedy and Harry Truman would not recognize their party today. I voted for Democrat Barack Obama, twice, with great hope. He proved to be a serious disappointment. Obama could have done so much for racial healing and to uplift African Americans, but instead race relations got worse under Obama and gave license to those who hate America and want to see it brought down.

David Casassa

Cheektowaga