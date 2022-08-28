Letter: It is impractical to try to apply business model to government

On August 26, we read in The Buffalo News in the Another Voice column the opinion of one very successful business professional who has demonstrated several skills and areas of competence. Well and good.

However, the thrust of his article clearly exposes some all-too-common incorrect thinking. As a successful businessperson he seems to be of the mind that people like himself are the be all, end all of comprehensive knowledge. In short, he asserts that a country, i.e. a government, could and should be run like a business.

Is it not common knowledge that all businesses, be they small, large, or gargantuan, have one core and overriding purpose, and that is to be profitable, i.e., to make money?

On the other hand, a country, aka a government, is far more complicated than even the largest business we know of. A country/government does not exist to make money. It spends money acquired by its legitimate taxing power. Its purpose is to serve the people and states within it, and to make and enforce appropriate laws. Businesses do have needs for security of place and operation, but that cannot compare to the size, variation and complexity of the requisite national defense needs of an entire country. The proper, intelligent, safe, responsible, rational, secure, fair operation of a country cannot be likened to any well-run business.

Paul G. Loehr

Alden