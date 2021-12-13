Letter: It is impossible to know what China’s citizens think

Prof. Amitrajeet A. Batabyal points out in an Another Voice column published on Dec. 4 that China’s authoritarian government is skilled at stamping out dissent and that, even if regime change were to occur, Americans should not expect the country to democratize. There is much I agree with in the argument. But among the points Batabyal offers in support of it is the claim that there is “a lack of enthusiasm for democracy among the Chinese public.” Unfortunately, it is impossible to know what the Chinese public thinks about democracy.

The Taiwanese public, who are mostly of Chinese ancestry, have certainly demonstrated their support for democracy. A few decades ago, an authoritarian regime in Taiwan was forced to allow fair elections and a free press (the same thing happened in South Korea at about the same time). In Hong Kong, large demonstrations in support of democratic values occurred frequently until June 2020, when China imposed a new National Security Law that threatens jail time for dissent.