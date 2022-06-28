 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: It is glaringly obvious what the framers meant

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

While we may not know what the framers meant by a “well-regulated Militia,” we know with absolute certainty what kind of “arms” they were talking about. Why is this not obvious to everyone?

Larry Szantor

Niagara Falls

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News