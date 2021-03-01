Letter: It is always the right time to give to those in need

On New Year’s Eve of 2017 when Andy Dalton connected with Tyler Boyd on a magical fourth-down touchdown pass that put our Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, I jumped and screamed with joy along with thousands of fellow Bills Mafia in the area and throughout the country. And to show gratitude and appreciation, Bills fans raised $315,000 in less than a week to support Dalton’s charitable foundation in Cincinnati.

This season, over a million dollars was raised for Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s late grandmother, and nearly half a million dollars was donated by Bills Mafia to Lamar Jackson’s “Blessings in a Backpack” charity after he was knocked out of the Bills-Ravens playoff game.

This display of generosity is praiseworthy and astounding. It’s my hope that this enthusiastic spirit of philanthropy inspired by the affection supporters of the Bills have for their team carries over to our everyday life. There are hundreds of local, national and global organizations that are constantly in dire need of monetary support. Speaking for myself, I feel that it’s my moral obligation to give as often and generously as I can, in humble gratitude for the many blessings I’ve been given. The Golden Rule should serve as the guiding principle in every facet of our lives.